Chandigarh: 21-year-old vehicle lifter lands in police net

A month after a motorcycle was stolen from IT Park, police have cracked the case with the arrest of a 21-year-old vehicle lifter. According to police, the 21-year-old has a history of drug addiction and has also been arrested for several snatching cases. (HT Photo)

On July 30, Mahesh Kumar, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, had reported the theft of his motorcycle from outside Tech Mahindra office in IT Park.

On September 6, police received a tip-off about the stolen motorcycle being spotted in the parking area of Hotel Lalit in IT Park. Police reached the spot and apprehended Rohit, who was using the motorcycle.

According to police, the 21-year-old is known to have a troubled past, including a history of drug addiction. He has also been arrested for several snatching cases.

Following his arrest, Rohit was presented in a local court and sent to judicial custody.