 Chandigarh: 21-year-old vehicle lifter lands in police net - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 21-year-old vehicle lifter lands in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 07, 2024 09:21 PM IST

On July 30, Mahesh Kumar, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, had reported the theft of his motorcycle from outside Tech Mahindra office in IT Park

A month after a motorcycle was stolen from IT Park, police have cracked the case with the arrest of a 21-year-old vehicle lifter.

According to police, the 21-year-old has a history of drug addiction and has also been arrested for several snatching cases. (HT Photo)
According to police, the 21-year-old has a history of drug addiction and has also been arrested for several snatching cases. (HT Photo)

On July 30, Mahesh Kumar, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, had reported the theft of his motorcycle from outside Tech Mahindra office in IT Park.

On September 6, police received a tip-off about the stolen motorcycle being spotted in the parking area of Hotel Lalit in IT Park. Police reached the spot and apprehended Rohit, who was using the motorcycle.

According to police, the 21-year-old is known to have a troubled past, including a history of drug addiction. He has also been arrested for several snatching cases.

Following his arrest, Rohit was presented in a local court and sent to judicial custody.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On