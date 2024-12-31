Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 24-year-old killed as bus hits bike near Kajheri chowk

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2024 08:40 AM IST

His brother, Sher Singh, who was following him on a separate bike, said that the bus was trying to overtake his brother when it hit the bike from the conductor’s side; as a result, Sanjeev lost balance and fell under the rear wheels of the bus

A 24-year-old man was killed after a speeding Punjab Roadways bus struck his motorcycle near Kajheri Chowk on Sunday morning.

The victim, Sanjeev, a resident of Sector 37, who worked for a broadband company, was on his way to ISBT Sector 43, when the mishap took place. (iStock)
The victim, Sanjeev, a resident of Sector 37, who worked for a broadband company, was on his way to ISBT Sector 43, when the mishap took place. (iStock)

The victim, Sanjeev, a resident of Sector 37, who worked for a broadband company, was on his way to ISBT Sector 43, when the mishap took place.

His brother, Sher Singh, who was following him on a separate bike, said that the bus was trying to overtake his brother when it hit the bike from the conductor’s side. As a result, Sanjeev lost balance and fell under the rear wheels of the bus.

He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, with the help of a PCR team, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

The bus driver was identified as Gurmeet Singh, 44, a resident of Tarn Taran.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against him.

