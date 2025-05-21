Chandigarh: 27-yr-old woman dies by suicide; family alleges in-laws harassed her for dowry

A 27-year-old woman was found hanging in her matrimonial home in Sector 56, Chandigarh, late Friday evening. Her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry, which ultimately led to her death. According to a complaint lodged by her brother, she had been facing persistent mental and physical harassment at the hands of her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. (HT File)

The deceased, a resident of Mohali’s Badhmajra village, had been married just a month ago, on April 16, to a man living in Sector 56. According to a complaint lodged by her brother, she had been facing persistent mental and physical harassment at the hands of her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

In his complaint, her brother stated that she often confided in her aunt and siblings about her husband’s alcohol-fueled abuse and repeated taunts from in-laws regarding dowry. “They used to tell her that we didn’t give enough in the wedding, and they could have found a better match,” he said. Despite being urged to speak up, she had reportedly told her aunt, “This is my household matter, I will manage it myself. If you intervene, they will harass me even more.”

On May 16, her husband reportedly messaged her brother around 7.30 pm, asking him to come over for a conversation. He and his younger brother visited the house and discussed the situation with their sister and her mother-in-law. During the conversation, she once again expressed distress over the repeated dowry-related taunts. Her brother said he requested the mother-in-law not to bring up such issues and assured her that whatever was lacking would be fulfilled.

After the discussion, she reportedly went upstairs, saying she was tired and needed rest. Later, when the brothers prepared to leave, they asked the mother-in-law to call her. However, when the younger brother went upstairs, he returned in panic, having found her hanging from a ceiling fan by her dupatta.

The brothers rushed her to a hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where she was declared dead on arrival. They alleged that the husband did not assist them when asked for help.

Police have registered a case under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to dowry death, and initiated an investigation. The family is demanding a thorough probe, asserting that she could not have taken her own life unless driven to do s