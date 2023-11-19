Chandigarh: 272 utilise shuttle bus service on first day

The UT administration on Saturday rolled out the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU)-run shuttle bus service around Rock Garden, Bird Park and Sukhna Lake. The inaugural day saw 272 people utilising the service, which will be offered only during weekends and public holidays, when the road in front of Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, near the Lake Club parking will be declared a no-vehicle zone. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On such days, visitors’ private vehicles will be allowed to park in the paid parking in Sector 5 opposite Sukhna Lake and the pit parking of Rock Garden on first come, first served basis and as per availability of space.

The bus, which will run from 11 am to 8 pm, will be available from the two parking lots at a gap of every five minutes and at a cost of ₹10 per round trip. The pick/drop points of the shuttle buses are the Rock Garden, the Gursagar Sahib turn and Sukhna Lake near the ATC light.

On Saturday, Pradhuman Singh, director, transport, UT, said six CTU buses were pressed into service to ferry tourists from 11 am to 8 pm and frequency of five minutes was maintained. A total of 534 passengers travelled round trip and a revenue of ₹5,340 was earned, he added.