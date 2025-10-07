Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chandigarh: 3 bike-borne men snatch coconut vendor’s phone near Sector 27/28 light point

    The vendor, identified as Rodash, 19, a resident of Phase 2, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, said that he was on his way to Mohali with his coconut cart around 5.30 am, when the incident took place

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Three bike borne snatched a coconut vendor’s mobile phone near the Sector 27/28 light point in Chandigarh early Sunday morning.

    The complainant told the police that he could identify the accused if produced before him. (HT Photo)
    The complainant told the police that he could identify the accused if produced before him. (HT Photo)

    The vendor, identified as Rodash, 19, a resident of Phase 2, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, said that he was on his way to Mohali with his coconut cart around 5.30 am, when the incident took place.

    He said that when he reached the Sector 27/28 light point, he took out his phone to check the time. “Suddenly, three boys came on a motorcycle from the Grain Market side and the pillion rider snatched my phone. The phone cover contained my Aadhaar card and 4,000 cash,” he told police.

    The complainant told the police that he could identify the accused if produced before him.

    A case under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 26 police station.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: 3 Bike-borne Men Snatch Coconut Vendor’s Phone Near Sector 27/28 Light Point
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes