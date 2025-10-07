Chandigarh: 3 bike-borne men snatch coconut vendor’s phone near Sector 27/28 light point

Three bike borne snatched a coconut vendor’s mobile phone near the Sector 27/28 light point in Chandigarh early Sunday morning. The complainant told the police that he could identify the accused if produced before him. (HT Photo)

The vendor, identified as Rodash, 19, a resident of Phase 2, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, said that he was on his way to Mohali with his coconut cart around 5.30 am, when the incident took place.

He said that when he reached the Sector 27/28 light point, he took out his phone to check the time. “Suddenly, three boys came on a motorcycle from the Grain Market side and the pillion rider snatched my phone. The phone cover contained my Aadhaar card and ₹4,000 cash,” he told police.

A case under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 26 police station.