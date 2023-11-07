Chandigarh: 3 facilities launched to strengthen healthcare services at GMCH-32

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday inaugurated three cutting-edge healthcare facilities at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the inauguration of Cobalt Therapy Unit at GMCH, Chandigarh, on Monday.. (HT Photo)

The inaugurated facilities include a Cobalt Therapy Unit in Block D and Evidence-Based Millet Clinic at Block B on Level 1.

The therapy unit employs gamma rays from a radioactive isotope, Cobalt-60, to treat cancer patients. This method, though historical, remains cost-effective and efficient for cancer treatment, especially in areas with limited access to advanced radiation therapy. The millet clinic focuses on promoting the consumption and benefits of millets, which are highly nutritious grains known for their health advantages.

In line with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a new Ayushman Bharat Kiosk has also been established on Level 1 in Block B. These kiosks serve as information centres, providing citizens with access to health care services, appointment scheduling, health insurance information, government health schemes, and answers to health-related queries.

Purohit underscored the importance of improving healthcare services in the region. The event was also attended by several officials including, UT adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav, UT medical education and research secretary Ajay Chagti, hospital director-principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur, and heads and faculty members of various departments.

Dr Kaur said these new facilities were a promising development for the community’s health and well-being.

Contract workers protest for Diwali bonus

GMCH-32 contractual employees protested on the hostel premises to demand Diwali bonus. However, they suspended their protest after assurance from hospital authorities.

Sukhbir Singh, president of GMCH Employees and Workers Joint Action Committee, said various department representatives, including sanitation staff, security personnel, ward attendants, paramedical staff, computer data operators, lift operators, drivers, tailors and public health workers, participated in the protest. In addition to the long-pending demands, the primary demand during the demonstration was the provision of a Diwali bonus. The hospital management assured that the demand for a bonus was sent to the Chandigarh labour commissioner and once a response was received, if the bonus was approved, it will be disbursed.

