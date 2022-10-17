Chandigarh: 3 held with 328 gm heroin in separate cases

Police arrested three men with a total 328 gram heroin from different parts of city on Saturday.

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 27-year-old man with 308 gram heroin. The accused has been identified as Vishal of Rajpura. He was arrested from a checkpost at EWS Colony, Dhanas. Police have impounded his car.

A drugs case was registered at Sarangpur police station. Vishal told the police that he smuggled the drugs from Dwarka in Delhi and sold it in Chandigarh and tricity area. Police said Vishal had earlier been arrested by Punjab Police in two drugs cases.

32-year-old arrested from Dhanas

The district crime cell of UT Police arrested one Harsh Kumar, 32, a resident of Baltana in Mohali with 14 gram heroin. He was caught near the community centre in EWS Colony, Dhanas. He was booked in a drugs case at Sarangpur police station.

26-year-old arrested from Manimajra

One Shekhar, 26, of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, was arrested with 6.7 gram heroin. He was nabbed near Veterinary Hospital, Manimajra. He has been booked at IT Park police station.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Thieves target locked house in Sector 43

Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 43 and decamped with a gold chain. The complainant, Yashoda Sharma, told police that she works in district court. She said that when she returned home from work on Saturday, she found the lock of her almirah was broken and a gold chain and top were missing. A theft case was registered at Sector 36 police station.

CA among 2 held for cheating, forgery

Police have booked two employees of a firm, including a chartered accountant, for cheating and forgery. The accused have been identified as Rohit of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, who worked as a CA and Kulwinder Singh of Dhakoli, who worked as an assistant manager in the company. The complainant, Sushma Khindaria, director, Kare Partner Group India Private Limited, that runs cardiac hospitals, said the duo had submitted forged documents before the bank and caused revenue loss to the company. A cheating case was registered at Sector 19 police station.

Vaidhavi walks away with girls junior carom title

Vaidhavi Mamgain clinched the girls’ junior singles title at the 31st Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament played at St. Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Chandigarh. She defeated Ayesha in the finals. In the sub-junior girls’ final, Ayesha defeated Aashia, Gopal Kakkar pocketed junior boys’ singles’ crown and Arnav Babuguna claimed the sub-junior boys’ singles title.

Two-day workshop concludes at PGIMER

A two-day ‘CME-cum workshop on therapeutic apheresis and cellular therapy” based on the theme-- “expanding horizons of therapeutic apheresis and cellular therapy” concluded on Sunday. The workshop was organised by the department of transfusion medicine, PGIMER, in collaboration with the International Society of Blood Transfusion, (ISBT), Amsterdam. The doctors highlighted the role of ‘e-Raktkosh’ portal in integrating the transfusion services across the country. Around 150 delegates from various across the country participated in the workshop and was well received by both transfusion medicine experts and clinicians.

New auditorium inaugurated at DAV College

As part of Mahatma Anand Swami Birth anniversary celebrations, Punam Suri, president, All India DAV Management Committee, New Delhi, in the presence of principal Pawan Sharma and representatives from the Arya Samaj fraternity inaugurated a new auditorium in DAV College, Sector 10 on Saturday. This auditorium can accommodate nearly 1,500 peopel and is now all set to host PU Youth Festival from October 20 to 22.

32,000 visited crafts mela over 10 days

Thousands of people thronged Kalagram in Manimajra on Sunday on the concluding day of the 12th edition of Chandigarh National Craft Mela. The 10-day cultural event was marked by music and dance presentations by artistes from across the country and a wide range of handicraft items were on display. Over 10 days, 32,000 people attended the fair. While the last three days saw 19,000 visitors, the last three days saw 13,000 people.