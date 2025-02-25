Chandigarh: 33-yr-old brain-dead man gives fresh lease of life to four patients

A 33-year-old man from Fatehgarh Sahib, who suffered a fatal head injury in an accident, gave a new lease of life to four critically ill patients through organ donation at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Jatinder Singh’s heart, both kidneys and liver were transplanted into four critically ill patients at PGIMER in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Jatinder Singh, a school bus driver, met with an accident on February 12, sustaining severe head injuries. Despite medical efforts, he was declared brain dead on Saturday after undergoing the mandatory brain stem death certification procedures.

Jatinder’s father, Kesar Singh, consented to donate his son’s organs. His heart, both kidneys, and liver were successfully retrieved and transplanted into four critically ill patients at PGIMER.

Kesar Singh said, “Losing a son is unbearable, but knowing that he continues to live on through others gives us strength. If his donation can save lives, it is the least we can do to honour his memory.”

PGIMER director Vivek Lal said, “Organ donation is the purest expression of humanity, where loss transforms into hope. Jatinder Singh’s family has shown unparalleled selflessness.”

Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent and ROTTO nodal officer, said, “Timely intervention and seamless coordination between medical teams and the donor family are crucial in ensuring the success of organ transplantation. This decision of Jatinder Singh’s family serves as a powerful reminder that even in moments of profound loss, there is the potential to create new beginnings.”