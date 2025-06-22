Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 35-year-old man dies of electrocution

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Surendra had just dropped off some friends and was walking home after parking his vehicle when the mishap took place. Emergency services were called, but he was declared dead shortly after

A 35-year-old man, Surendra Kumar, died after being electrocuted near a park in Vikas Nagar, near Nayagaon, late Friday night. The incident occurred around 11 pm when he accidentally came in contact with an electric pole while returning home.

Victim is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 5 and 7. (HT File)
Victim is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 5 and 7. (HT File)

Surendra had just dropped off some friends and was walking home after parking his vehicle when the mishap took place. Emergency services were called, but he was declared dead shortly after.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 5 and 7.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 35-year-old man dies of electrocution
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On