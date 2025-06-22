Chandigarh: 35-year-old man dies of electrocution

A 35-year-old man, Surendra Kumar, died after being electrocuted near a park in Vikas Nagar, near Nayagaon, late Friday night. The incident occurred around 11 pm when he accidentally came in contact with an electric pole while returning home. Victim is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 5 and 7. (HT File)

Surendra had just dropped off some friends and was walking home after parking his vehicle when the mishap took place. Emergency services were called, but he was declared dead shortly after.

