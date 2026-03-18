Chandigarh: 36% dip in money defrauded in cyber crimes, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday informed the Assembly that in a technology-driven crackdown on cybercrime in the state, the financial impact on the victims has declined with the total defrauded amount reducing by about 36% from ₹980 crore in 2024 to ₹632 crore in 2025. CM said that a dedicated 1930 call centre with a team of 74 trained police officials immediately registers complaints over the call while taking prompt action to block the defrauded amount. (HT File)

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA from Nuh, Aftab Ahmed, during Question Hour in the ongoing budget session, CM informed the total number of cases also declined from 6,054 cases in financial year 2024–25 to 5,831 cases in 2025–26 (till February 15, 2026).

On cybercrime and “digital arrest” cases, he said people above 60 years of age were among the most affected and thus keeping this in view, the government was considering a dual OTP provision.

“Under the proposed system, when an OTP is sought for a bank-linked transaction, it would be sent not only to the elderly person but also to their child. The transaction would be completed only after both OTPs are entered, a move expected to significantly curb cybercrime and digital arrest frauds,” he said.

CM said that a dedicated 1930 call centre with a team of 74 trained police officials immediately registers complaints over the call while taking prompt action to block the defrauded amount.

“To ensure immediate blocking of the defrauded amount, 16 nodal officers from 11 major banks are physically stationed at the centre during banking hours and remain available on call thereafter. A dedicated 24×7 bank follow-up unit coordinates with banks and financial intermediaries not physically present at the call centre,” he said.

“A mule account target team has been deployed to identify and block bank accounts involved in cyber frauds and to flag suspicious bank branches repeatedly reported. A mobile blocking unit has been established to block mobile numbers and devices used in cyber frauds. A URL blocking unit has been established to monitor online platforms and social media for fraudulent links, fake apps, deepfakes and misinformation,” he said.

In Haryana, Saini said that cyber cells have been established at every sub-division level and e-Zero FIR initiative is being implemented in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Gujarat guv to address Assembly today

Assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan informed the House on Tuesday that Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat will address the Assembly on Wednesday. He said that the lecture will be held at 12.30 pm and will focus on natural farming.