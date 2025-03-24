Chandigarh: 3L, jewellery stolen from Sector 43 house

Thieves broke into a locked house in Sector 43, Chandigarh and stole ₹3 lakh in cash and 20 grams of gold jewelry. The house owner, Mandeep Kaur, 40, who resides at Sector 43-A, discovered the theft upon returning home early in the morning. The police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits. (HT Photo)

According to Kaur’s complaint, she had gone to Mohali Phase 1 on March 20, and her family was also away. When she returned at around 5:45 am on March 22, she found the lock of her house broken, with the bed and almirah open and valuables missing.

The police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits. A case under section 305, 331(3) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Sector 36 Police Station.