Chandigarh: 4 accused remanded to police custody in Sector-10 grenade blast case

The four accused involved in the Sector-10 hand grenade blast reported on September 11 were brought on production warrants by the operations cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday. They were remanded to five days in police custody. The four have been arrested by the Amritsar police and were since lodged in Amritsar jail. While pleading for their police custody, the Chandigarh Police said the accused have to be taken to Punjab, Delhi, Srinagar and other places as part of investigations.

The accused identified as Rohan Masih, Vishal, Akashdeep Singh and Amarjeet Singh were produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate Sachin Yadav.

The four have been arrested by the Amritsar police and were since lodged in Amritsar jail. While pleading for their police custody, the Chandigarh Police said the accused have to be taken to Punjab, Delhi, Srinagar and other places as part of investigations.

The police further pleaded that they need to nab other members of the Happy Passia gang, interrogate the person who provided these accused ₹20,000 and investigate how they came in contact with US-based Khalistani gangster Happy Passia.

Two of the accused, Vishal Masih and Rohan Masih, both aged 19 hail from economically deprived backgrounds and had attacked under the influence and promises made by US-based Khalistani gangster Happy Passia. Both are drug addicts and school dropouts and were promised a hefty reward of over ₹5 lakh along with a ticket to Canada via Dubai once their “task” was completed.

Three days before the attack, Amritsar police had arrested Akashdeep Singh and Amarjit Singh for procuring a consignment of weapons from across the border. It was suspected that the consignment, including the hand grenade, was later used by Rohan and Vishal in the Sector-10 attack.

The grenade attack took place in a house in Sector 10 around 5.30 pm. The accused had planned to eliminate retired Punjab SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal who, until a year ago, resided in the targeted house in Chandigarh, to avenge police encounters of terrorists eliminated by him during his service.