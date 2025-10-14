Chandigarh: ₹40-crore exhibition centre in Sarangpur part of UT’s tourism master plan

A ₹40-crore concert-cum-exhibition centre in Sarangpur is part of the UT administration’s first-ever comprehensive tourism master plan, which it is set to present before Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a two-day meeting in Udaipur, starting today (October 14). A team of the UT administration will give a detailed presentation on Chandigarh’s current tourism landscape, upcoming projects, and strategies for implementation while seeking funds for it under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. (HT File)

A team of the UT administration will give a detailed presentation on Chandigarh’s current tourism landscape, upcoming projects, and strategies for implementation while seeking funds for it under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. The scheme has been prepared by a Centre-appointed consultant, keeping in mind the city’s unique architecture and heritage value.

According to officials, new projects worth over ₹100 crore are likely to be announced by the Ministry, while the administration has planned to propose upgrades of existing projects at a cost of ₹50 crore. Apart from the centre at Sarangpur, which will come up on 25 acres, the UT is also likely to put forward its plan of setting up a fully digital museum at the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, for which an investment of approximately ₹20-35 crore is proposed. Further, a natural history museum is being planned at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, likely to cost ₹35 crore. The administration also plans to undertake tourism-oriented enhancements in the Rock Garden, various city museums, and select public parks, which would require additional funds running into several crores.

The other emphasis of the department will be on eco-tourism through lakes, green spaces and activities such as trekking, boating and cycling, and cultural tourism through festivals, exhibitions and performances.

“These initiatives will enrich visitor satisfaction, promote Chandigarh’s image as a city of heritage and modernity and create sustainable economic opportunities,” said the officials.