41.6 mm rain in four hours turns Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur into pools

A 41.6 mm rain spell, between 4 pm and 8.30 pm on Sunday, left large parts of Mohali, Zirakpur, Nayagaon and Kharar waterlogged, throwing life out of gear. A waterlogged stretch outside Parkwood Glade in Sector 116, on Kharar-Landran highway, forced commuters to move to the wrong side of the road, severely disrupting traffic. (HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the showers were caused due to the monsoon system strengthening over the region and a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) active over the region.

IMD officials said chances of heavy rain will continue on Monday, but the system is expected to weaken gradually on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain between 30 mm and 70 mm is considered moderate, while above 70 mm falls in the heavy category.

As rain lashed Mohali, several key roads, flyovers and residential colonies were inundated. Traffic came to a standstill as rainwater gushed like a river under the Zirakpur-Chandigarh flyover, severely disrupting traffic.

Chandigarh Road, Patiala Road, Ambala Road, VIP Road in Zirakpur, and stretches outside Shivalik Vihar in Nayagaon and Shivjot Enclave in Kharar turned into virtual ponds.

Vehicles were damaged, shops and homes reported flooding, and several residents were left trapped indoors due to knee-deep water in streets. The Patiala flyover, among the most vulnerable spots, was once again the worst hit.

In Chandigarh, too, several areas reported waterlogging, but the water receded soon after the downpour stopped.

Narrow escape for Thar driver crossing overflowing bridge

Near Jayanti Majra bridge in New Chandigarh, two men attempted to drive their Mahindra Thar across an overflowing bridge despite warnings from bystanders. The vehicle was swept away by the strong current, but the driver managed to escape unharmed. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Tent structure collapses, damages cars outside CP 67 Mall

Amid the rain on Sunday evening, a large tent-like structure collapsed on several parked vehicles outside CP 67 Mall in Mohali.

. According to eyewitnesses, strong winds uprooted the temporary framework installed near the mall, which came crashing down on at least five to six cars stationed outside the mal. Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicles at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The damaged vehicles, including SUVs, were left trapped under the metal scaffolding and torn fabric, leading to chaos in the busy commercial area. Mall visitors and shopkeepers rushed out to assess the damage.