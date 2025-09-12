Chandigarh: 5 held guilty for vendor’s murder in Mauli Jagran, sentencing today

Four years after a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death over a monetary dispute at Mauli Complex, Mauli Jagran, the court of additional sessions judge Sanjay Sandhir convicted five friends in the case. Strong scientific and circumstantial evidence coupled with forensic reports led to the conviction of the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The convicts are: Bharat, Gurdev, Anil, Pardeep and Rahul, all residents of Mauli Complex. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

As per the prosecution, the victim, Amit, a roadside snack vendor, had borrowed a scooter from one of the convicts on the day of Holi in March 2021. He met with an accident due to which the scooter was damaged. “The victim paid ₹1,500 to the person for damages but the latter kept demanding more money,” the prosecution submitted.

In April 2021, the group got into an argument with the victim over the money and eventually stabbed him on his back. “He was stabbed just once, which proved fatal,” said the prosecution.

Strong scientific and circumstantial evidence coupled with forensic reports led to the conviction of the accused.