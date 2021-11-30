Chandigarh: 582 engineering seats still vacant, spot round on December 3

As many as 582 seats in various engineering programmes are still vacant at the three engineering institutes in UT Chandigarh and engineering institute at Panjab University’s regional centre in Hoshiarpur.

Three rounds of seat allotment have been held so far and the spot round of seat allotment is scheduled to be held on December 3.

Around 252 seats in various engineering programmes under different categories are vacant at PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), followed by 159 vacant seats at University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University SSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur.

At Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) around 88 seats are vacant and 83 seats are vacant at PU’s Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET).

The withdrawal window for candidates after the third round of seats allotment was from November 28 to 1.00 pm on November 29. The admissions in these institutions are being conducted by the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) based on JEE-mains rank for the 2021-22 academic session.

The candidates have to submit a spot round participation fee and submit choices from November 30 to December 2. The candidates who have not deposited seat acceptance fee or who are not allotted seat upto third round or who registered fresh in spot round are required to pay online spot round participation fee ₹40,000.

After the spot round on December 3, physical reporting, document verification and payment of balance fee (wherever applicable) will be conducted on December 4 onwards.

17 seats vacant in B.Arch

Moreover, 17 seats, under various categories, are also vacant in Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) course at Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).