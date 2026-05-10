Chandigarh: ₹6-crore Chandigarh Shastri Market revamp kicks off

The renovation of Shastri Market was formally launched on Saturday with a bhoomi pujan ceremony led by Satya Pal Jain, additional solicitor general. The project, expected to be completed by the end of 2026, aims to redevelop one of Chandigarh’s oldest and busiest marketplaces into a modern, better-equipped commercial hub. The upgraded market will also have 100–150 CCTV cameras, improved water storage systems, Wi-Fi facilities, and more organised parking arrangements. (HT File)

Jain said the initiative would serve as a model project, highlighting collaboration between the administration and shopkeepers.

Former mayor Davesh Moudgil said the project marks a step towards strengthening urban infrastructure and improving civic amenities. He added that while the project has received administrative approval, the entire cost will be borne by shopkeepers, with plans to replicate the model in other markets if successful.

According to Mukesh Goyal, president of the market association, the redevelopment is estimated to cost between ₹6 crore and ₹8 crore. Key features of the project include raising shop floor levels by around three feet, increasing ceiling heights, and transitioning the market to solar energy.

The upgraded market will also have 100–150 CCTV cameras, improved water storage systems, Wi-Fi facilities, and more organised parking arrangements to enhance both security and convenience for visitors.

Several local representatives and stakeholders, including councillor Damanpreet Singh Badal and officials from the Chandigarh Administration, were present at the ceremony.

Mayor launches rs 5 crore road recarpeting project in Sector 15

Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Friday launched a major road recarpeting project in Sector 15 aimed at improving road safety and commuting conditions for residents. The municipal corporation project will cover V-4, V-5 and V-6 category roads across the sector. Officials said nearly 37 kilometres of road stretch will be recarpeted at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

According to the mayor, the work will be carried out in phases and is expected to be completed within two months.

Joshi said well-maintained roads are essential for smoother traffic movement, public convenience and urban development. He added that the civic body remains committed to strengthening infrastructure and improving civic amenities across the city.

The mayor also assured residents that similar development projects will be undertaken in other sectors, with a focus on quality execution, transparency and timely completion.