Chandigarh: 6 days on, body of boy found dead in Sukhna Lake remains unclaimed

Nearly a week after the body of an unidentified boy was found floating near the regulator end of Sukhna Lake on November 1, nobody has come forward to claim the child’s body.

Police said the body of the child, who appears to be six or seven years old, continues to remain at the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The police will keep it there for a few more days while publishing missing person advertisements. If the body remains unclaimed, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, as murder has not been ruled out.

Earlier, on October 28, a 22-year-old woman from Nakodar in Jalandhar, Anjali, was found dead in the wild growth behind Garden of Silence at Sukhna Lake.

Three days later, police on October 31 had arrested a 24-year-old man, Jagroop Singh, for the murder. As per police probe, the accused, who hails from Hoshiarpur, murdered the woman as she was pressuring him to marry her.