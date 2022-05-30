Chandigarh | 89 government schools to have smart classrooms by end of summer break
Looking to utilise the summer vacations’ time, UT administration will set up smart classrooms in 89 of the city’s government schools. The same will be made operational before the schools reopen for classes after the break.
Samagra Shiksha aims to have at least two smart classrooms in the government schools, but the plan will be carried out in phases. In the first phase, one smart classroom will be set up per school.
An order has been placed through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal to a Delhi-based firm for a 65-inch television and an interactive panel per school.
The interactive panel will work on Android technology and teachers can connect to it with their mobile phones for technology-assisted teaching. The teachers will also be trained to use the system. Officials of Samagra Shiksha have written to the principals of these schools, asking them to identify one classroom each in their school to be converted into a smart classroom.
The government schools set for the upgrade include some of the top-performers: Government Model Senior Secondary Schools of Modern Housing Complex Manimajra and Sector 16. Schools in the periphery areas including Mauli Jagran, Hallomajra, Maloya and Dhanas have also been chosen.
Speaking about the same, UT director, school education, (DSE)-cum-state project director Samagra Shiksha, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “Each television screen will be installed at a cost of around ₹1 lakh per screen. It is expected that the screens will be installed before the vacation gets over, around June 10.”
Department officials said they plan to add one additional smart classroom in 11 government elementary schools in the future.
Additionally, two smart classrooms will be set up in 78 government secondary/senior secondary schools. Two smart classrooms per school will be setup in newly upgraded schools including Government Model Senior Secondary School, Raipur Kalan, and the government school in Makhanmajra and 15 others.
DSE calls meeting with cluster heads
The DSE also called a meeting with cluster heads of government schools on Saturday.
During the summer break, the education department officials, including the DSE, aim to carry out inspections at all government schools in the city. The cluster heads have been asked to flag issues and problems being faced by schools under their jurisdiction.
The move comes after the UT administration swung into action after finding out students at four government schools in the city were being forced to study under tin-roof sheds.
Both the DSE and UT education secretary Purva Garg have been carrying out inspections of government schools since then.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics