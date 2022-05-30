Chandigarh | 89 government schools to have smart classrooms by end of summer break

Looking to utilise the summer vacations’ time, UT administration will set up smart classrooms in 89 of the city’s government schools. The same will be made operational before the schools reopen for classes after the break.

Samagra Shiksha aims to have at least two smart classrooms in the government schools, but the plan will be carried out in phases. In the first phase, one smart classroom will be set up per school.

An order has been placed through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal to a Delhi-based firm for a 65-inch television and an interactive panel per school.

The interactive panel will work on Android technology and teachers can connect to it with their mobile phones for technology-assisted teaching. The teachers will also be trained to use the system. Officials of Samagra Shiksha have written to the principals of these schools, asking them to identify one classroom each in their school to be converted into a smart classroom.

The government schools set for the upgrade include some of the top-performers: Government Model Senior Secondary Schools of Modern Housing Complex Manimajra and Sector 16. Schools in the periphery areas including Mauli Jagran, Hallomajra, Maloya and Dhanas have also been chosen.

Speaking about the same, UT director, school education, (DSE)-cum-state project director Samagra Shiksha, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “Each television screen will be installed at a cost of around ₹1 lakh per screen. It is expected that the screens will be installed before the vacation gets over, around June 10.”

Department officials said they plan to add one additional smart classroom in 11 government elementary schools in the future.

Additionally, two smart classrooms will be set up in 78 government secondary/senior secondary schools. Two smart classrooms per school will be setup in newly upgraded schools including Government Model Senior Secondary School, Raipur Kalan, and the government school in Makhanmajra and 15 others.

DSE calls meeting with cluster heads

The DSE also called a meeting with cluster heads of government schools on Saturday.

During the summer break, the education department officials, including the DSE, aim to carry out inspections at all government schools in the city. The cluster heads have been asked to flag issues and problems being faced by schools under their jurisdiction.

The move comes after the UT administration swung into action after finding out students at four government schools in the city were being forced to study under tin-roof sheds.

Both the DSE and UT education secretary Purva Garg have been carrying out inspections of government schools since then.