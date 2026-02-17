Chandigarh: 9 months on, UT’s enhanced EV subsidy plan awaits MHA approval

Incentives for purchasing electric cars in Chandigarh have remained suspended for the past nine months, with the Centre yet to clear the UT administration’s proposal to enhance and resume subsidies under its electric vehicle (EV) policy. The delay has deprived prospective buyers of subsidies of up to ₹1.5 lakh on electric cars and stalled several other proposed benefits. (HT Photo)

The delay has deprived prospective buyers of subsidies of up to ₹1.5 lakh on electric cars and stalled several other proposed benefits, including insurance incentives for electric two-wheelers and enhanced subsidies for e-cycles.

On July 30 last year, the UT administration approved a proposal to revise and increase incentives and forwarded it to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) for mandatory approval. As financial matters require the Centre’s clearance, the revised benefits are yet to be notified. Officials said a fresh reminder will be sent to the Centre.

The UT administration launched its five-year EV policy in September 2022, aiming to gradually phase out fuel-powered vehicles and curb pollution. Under the policy, incentives ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh were offered for the first 2,000 electric cars registered in the city.

The suspension of subsidies followed the exhaustion of the initial quota of 2,000 eligible e-cars. Although GST reductions have lowered vehicle prices, dealers say the absence of local subsidies has dampened consumer interest.

Since the policy’s launch over two-and-a-half years ago, the administration has already disbursed ₹36 crore in incentives. As of October 31, 2024, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) had released ₹34.73 crore under the EV policy, including ₹1.94 crore as early bird incentives. A total of 5,118 applications had been received by that date, reflecting a strong public response.

20k regd EVs in UT at present

At present, Chandigarh has over 20,000 registered electric vehicles, including 4,260 electric cars and around 6,500 electric two-wheelers. Registration at the registering and licensing authority remains free, though the municipal corporation (MC) has withdrawn the earlier benefit of free parking for EVs. The administration had also proposed doubling the subsidy for electric two-wheelers from ₹5,000 per kilowatt to ₹10,000 per kilowatt, introducing a special incentive of up to ₹37,500 for women buyers, and offering insurance support of up to ₹5,000 for the first year of electric two-wheelers. However, these measures too remain pending approval.

Meanwhile, infrastructure development has progressed, with 24 EV charging stations – including nine battery-swapping stations – now operational across the city. The EV initiative forms part of Chandigarh’s broader vision to emerge as a “Model EV City” and achieve one of the highest zero-emission vehicle adoption rates in India by 2027. The administration has set a target of raising the share of electric vehicles in total registrations to 18%, but officials concede that further momentum depends on the Centre’s nod to revive and enhance incentives.

In a significant policy shift, the cap on the registration of non-electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and commercial vehicles, was lifted on November 23, 2023, by then UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit following pressure from stakeholders.