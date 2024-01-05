Chandigarh: AAP gives demand letter to DC seeking early mayoral elections

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh handed over a demand letter to deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh seeking early mayoral elections in the city. A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh handed over a demand letter to deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh seeking early mayoral elections in Chandigarh. (Getty image)

The delegation was led by Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and co-in-charge, AAP Chandigarh. This delegation included councillors Prem Lata, Poonam Kumari, Suman Amit Sharma, Neha Musawat, Jasvir Singh Ladi, Ram Chandra Yadav, Damanpreet Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Yogesh Dhingra, Kuldeep Kumar and Manowar.

The AAP delegation demanded from the DC that the mayor’s election in the city should have been held on January 1 as per the notification, but the administration has not yet released any date for the elections. He said BJP is trying to disrupt the mayor elections, because for the last few years, the ruling party has been postponing the date of mayor elections as per its convenience and has been trying to tamper with the election results.

The delegation said, “Every third year, the mayor’s election has a reserved seat, so we want that this year’s election should be fair, because this is the only year when the reserved category candidate will be elected.”