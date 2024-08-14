Chandigarh: AC sparks fire in empty classroom at Vivek High School

An air-conditioner (AC) sparked a fire in a classroom right before the arrival of students at Vivek High School in Sector 38 around 7 am on Monday. Upon detecting the fire, the staff of Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, told students to wait outside the school gate until the situation was brought under control. (HT Photo)

The fire was first noticed by a school employee, who was preparing the classroom for the day. School director HS Mamik said, “We usually switch on the AC before students arrive in the morning. When the incident occurred, an employee spotted the fire and immediately called the fire brigade. Fortunately, no student was present in the classroom at the time.”

Upon detecting the fire, the school staff told students to wait outside the school gate until the situation was brought under control. The fire brigade arrived and swiftly doused the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the school. The affected classroom was closed for repairs.

According to the school management, a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the fire and appropriate measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.