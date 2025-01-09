Menu Explore
Chandigarh administration hikes minimum wages

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Providing relief to workers in both the organised and unorganised sectors earning minimum wages under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the labour commissioner of Chandigarh has announced a wage increase for the October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, period.

The average Cost of Living Index for Chandigarh from April to September 2024, as issued by the Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, is 2185, which is an increase of 44 points from the previous average of 2141 points in March 2024.

The per point neutralisation in minimum rates of wages for monthly rated employees under the Minimum Wages Act is 7. Thus, the minimum wages for each category of employees have been hiked by 308 per month in line with the increase of 44 points.

The updated minimum wage rates for both monthly and daily employees, effective from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, have been provided in the notification, which can be downloaded from the official Chandigarh administration website: https://chandigarh.gov.in/information/public-notices.

