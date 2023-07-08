Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Come July 11, vehicle registration in Chandigarh to cost more

Come July 11, vehicle registration in Chandigarh to cost more

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2023 03:16 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration on Friday notified a hike ranging from 4% to 6% for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers purchased from the city, making vehicle registration in the city more expensive

Accepting UT transport department's proposal to hike road tax for conventional fuel-run vehicles, the Chandigarh administration on Friday notified a hike ranging from 4% to 6% for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers purchased from the city, making vehicle registration in the city more expensive.

The notification issued on Friday will be implemented from July 11, the Chandigarh administration said on Friday. (HT Photo)
The notification issued on Friday will be implemented from July 11, the Chandigarh administration said on Friday.

Users of electric vehicles, however, are exempted from this tax.

The notification issued on Friday will be implemented from July 11, the UT administration said on Friday.

In case of registration of two-wheelers bought in the city, UT has hiked the tax from 3% to 8% for vehicles costing up to 1 lakh, and from 4% to 10% for those over 1 lakh.

Buying the two-wheeler from outside UT will lead to a 10% road tax if it’s worth up to 1 lakh and 12% if its cost is more than 1 lakh.

For four-wheelers bought from the city, UT has hiked the road tax from 6% to 10% if the vehicle costs up to 15 lakh, and from 8% to 12% if its value is more than 15 lakh.

If purchased outside Chandigarh, 12% tax will be charged on four-wheelers costing up to 15 lakh and it will increase to 14% on vehicles worth more than 15 lakh.

The UT administration has clarified that the one-time road tax will be charged on the actual price of the vehicle as given by the manufacturer, excluding GST and other taxes, and not on the discounted price.

Before the hike, Chandigarh had the lowest tax rates for non-electric vehicles compared to Punjab and Haryana. Due to this, people from neighbouring cities would get their vehicles registered in UT after doing house rent-lease agreements.

In Punjab, the road tax for four-wheelers is 9% for vehicles priced up to 15 lakh and 11% for those costing above 15 lakh. In Haryana, four-wheelers costing 10 lakh to 20 lakh are subject to 8% tax, while those priced from 6 lakh to 10 lakh invite 6% tax.

For two-wheelers, the road tax in Punjab is 7% for two-wheelers priced below 1 lakh and 9% for vehicles costing above 1 lakh. Similarly in Haryana, 4% tax is charged for two-wheelers costing up to 75,000, 6% for vehicles priced between 76,000 and 2 lakh, and 8% if priced above 2 lakh.

Non-transport vehicles transferred from other states to also invite more tax

The UT transport department has also increased the road tax rates for registration of non-transport vehicles transferred from other states.

For two-wheelers, the department will levy 10% tax on Insured Declared Value (IDV) for vehicle costing less than 1 lakh and 12% on IDV for vehicles valued more than 1 lakh.

Earlier, it was 3% on IDV of vehicles costing less than 1 lakh, 4% on vehicles costing 1 lakh to 4 lakh and 5% on vehicles worth more than 4 lakh.

For four-wheelers, the department will charge 12% on IDV for vehicles costing up to 15 lakh and 14% on IDV of vehicles costing more than 15 lakh. Earlier, it was 6% on IDV in case of vehicles costing less than 20 lakh and 8% in case they were worth more than 20 lakh.

In case of third party insurance, valuation report of the vehicle should be issued by the surveyors of the insurance company.

  Hillary Victor
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

