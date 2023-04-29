Chandigarh prisoners’ daily wages hiked

Chandigarh administration on Friday revised wages of the prisoners lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh. As per the order, the un-skilled prisoners will now get ₹130 A day instead of the current wage of ₹90. Chandigarh administration on Friday revised wages of the prisoners lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh. (HT File)

Semi-skilled prisoners who were being paid ₹100 a day will now get ₹140 a day wage. Skilled prisoners will now get ₹150 a day instead of ₹110.

The wages will be paid in the account of the prisoners that is linked with Aadhar number. “The expenditure on enhanced rates shall be met out from within the sanctioned budget grant of the jail department. The revised wages should only be paid to prisoners who perform the full task imposed upon them,” read the order by the UT administrator.