Chandigarh administration orders performance review of employees working on deputation

The Chandigarh administration has directed all departments, boards, and corporations to conduct a detailed performance review of employees working on deputation. The directive, issued by the personnel department, aims to ensure greater accountability and efficiency among deputed staff serving across various administrative offices.

The order, signed by the UT additional secretary (personnel), has been addressed to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, and institutional authorities. Each department has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive evaluation of deputed employees for the ongoing financial year and submit the report to the UT administrator within 15 days.

The administration has further mandated that such performance evaluation reports be submitted annually for every financial year, covering the period from April 1 to March 31. Starting next year, these reports will have to be forwarded to the administrator in April. Departments have also been instructed to ensure that the contents of the circular are brought to the notice of all officers and officials under their control for strict compliance.

Earlier, in August, the administration had made it mandatory to seek the UT administrator’s approval before initiating the process of appointing or relieving government employees on deputation for all Group A, B, and C posts and services.

In March, the administration had also fixed the tenure of deputation employees. According to the new deputation policy, employees deputed to Chandigarh can serve for a maximum of seven years. The policy primarily affects nearly 1,500 Group A, B, and C employees from Punjab and Haryana working in the education, health, and engineering departments.

As per the notification, the period of deputation or foreign service shall be governed by the provisions of the Recruitment Rules (RR) of the ex-cadre post or five years in cases where no tenure regulations exist. No further extension beyond seven years shall be granted, and repatriation will be planned on a first-in-first-out basis.

The deputation policy aligns with the Central Civil Service Rules, implemented in Chandigarh from April 1, 2022, which prescribe a maximum seven-year deputation period for employees serving in the union territory.