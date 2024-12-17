Chandigarh administrator conducts surprise visit at two GMCHs

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria conducted a surprise check by visiting Government Medical College and Hospitals (GMCHs) in Sector 32 and Sector 48. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (left) interacting with patients at GMCH, Sector 32, in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

During his visit, the administrator inspected various wards and interacted with the doctors to review the healthcare services being provided at both the institutions.

Highlighting the need to enhance emergency care at the Sector-32 hospital, Kataria stated that a new 280-bed emergency wing is being added to address the high patient load. The new emergency building, which was initially targeted for completion by December 31, has faced delays, but is now expected to be ready by March 31. Kataria instructed the engineering wing officials concerned to ensure that emergency services in the new facility commence by April without fail.

At Sector-48 hospital, the administrator emphasised the importance of enhancing healthcare delivery and directed the health department to prepare a detailed report on increasing the number of doctors, staff, and medical equipment. While the Sector-48 unit has a capacity of 150 beds, Kataria stressed the need to fully utilise this capacity to serve the residents effectively.

The visit also included discussions on further strengthening medical infrastructure across the city to provide quality services.

Dr Raj Bahadur, noted spine surgeon and chairman, standing committee of health, Administrator’s Advisory Council, accompanied Kataria during the inspection.