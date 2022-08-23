Chandigarh administrator lays foundation stone for group home for mentally challenged
Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday laid the foundation stone for a group home facility for persons recovering from mental illness
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday laid the foundation stone for a group home facility for persons recovering from mental illness in Sector 31-C.
The group home is set to come up over an area of 1.95 acre at a cost of ₹25 crore and is likely to be completed within one year. It will have a basement, ground floor and two upper floors.
The building will have provision for parking 62 cars at the basement, waiting/reception area, 30 twin-sharing rooms, 18 single rooms and 13 suites.
The building also has the provision for two lifts, SPV power plant, fire fighting and fire alarm system, rain water harvesting system and CCTV facility.
The building will be constructed to achieve minimum 3 Star Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) rating to meet green building parameters, officials said.
