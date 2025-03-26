Menu Explore
Chandigarh admn awards 10.18-crore scholarships to 2,394 athletes

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 26, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said that the budget for the Khelo India Programme has been tripled to provide better facilities and resources for athletes across the country

The Chandigarh administration has awarded scholarships worth 10.18 crore to 2,394 local sportspersons under its new sports policy.

Chandigarh administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria with the athletes during the scholarship distribution ceremony at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria with the athletes during the scholarship distribution ceremony at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The scholarship distribution ceremony was held at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, Chandigarh, where UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria presented the awards.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said that promoting sports is a priority for the administration and keeping this objective in mind, the new sports policy was implemented in August 2023. The new policy has increased the scholarship amounts for players across various categories.

Under the revised policy, gold medallists in under-23 category will receive 60,000, silver medallists 54,000 and bronze medallists 48,000.

In the under-19 category, gold medallists will be awarded 48,000, silver medallists 42,000 and bronze medallists 36,000.

In the under-14 category, the scholarship amount has been fixed at 36,000 for gold medallists, 30,000 for silver medallists and 24,000 for bronze medallists.

Kataria also said that the budget for the Khelo India Programme has been tripled to provide better facilities and resources for athletes across the country. He praised Chandigarh’s sporting legacy, recalling the achievements of Olympic gold medallists Abhinav Bindra, cricket legend Kapil Dev and several international hockey players who have brought laurels to the city.

“Every player has immense potential and with discipline, hard work and the right guidance, success is inevitable,” Kataria added.

