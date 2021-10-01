Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn forms panel to streamline realty procedures
A Supreme Court bench had observed that residents of Chandigarh are widely harassed while seeking no-objection certificate for sale of leasehold property. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh admn forms panel to streamline realty procedures

Following Supreme Court directions, the Chandigarh administration has constituted a committee to review and streamline the processes
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021

Following Supreme Court directions, the UT administration has constituted a committee to review and streamline the processes of sanction of mutation, grant of occupancy certificate, no-objection certificate and other citizen-centric requirements, including calculation of unearned profit, under the 1973 or 2007 rules.

“The committee shall submit its report to the administrator and Chandigarh administration, preferably within three months. We hope that the learned administrator will take appropriate steps to implement the suggestions made by the committee, including forwarding of the proposed amendments in the statute to the ministry of home affairs, if any, suggested by the committee,” the SC had directed.

A bench of justices Hemant Gupta and AS Bopana observed, “The residents of Chandigarh are widely harassed while seeking no-objection certificate for sale of leasehold property, as the procedure for its grant and of deposit of unearned increase is interpreted in different manners by different officials, which the administration has failed to control.”

