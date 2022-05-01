Chandigarh admn to bulldoze Colony Number 4 on May 1
The Chandigarh administration will evict all residents and demolish Colony Number 4, which is located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Sunday.
A UT spokesperson said, “Around 2,000 police personnel and 10 executive magistrates have been deputed for the demolition and eviction operation. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which gives magistrates the power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance and apprehended danger, has been imposed in 500m periphery of the illegal colony.”
Many residents were seen moving out of the colony with packed bags on Saturday night. The administration had also made transportation arrangements for them. Police deployment was also seen outside the colony.
On the basis of a biometric survey carried out by the Estate Office, a list of 658 residents was sent to the Chandigarh Housing Board on April 29. “A camp was organised on the premises of sub-divisional magistrate (East), Chandigarh, for provisional allotment of flats under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme in the Maloya Housing Complex,” the spokesperson said.
As many as 299 residents registered and submitted their application on the camp site and the process of accepting applications under Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) went on till 1 am.
On Saturday, around 1 pm, a draw of lots for the allotment of flats on rental basis took place at the Chandigarh Housing Board office under the supervision of Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forest, and Tejdeep Singh Saini, sub-divisional magistrate (Central).
A total of 290 flats were allotted in the draw of lots.
A camp will be held at 10 am on May 1 at Maloya Housing Complex for completing formalities and documentation, and handing over the possession of flats. All 290 successful applicants have been asked to attend the camp with their documents.
-
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: A rocky start to startup policy
The Chandigarh Startup Policy is the perfect example of how flip-flops characterise the UT administration's policy formulation, which in the end is often left in a shambles. Six years ago, the Narendra Modi government introduced “Startup India” in 2016 to foster entrepreneurship and promote innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of startups.
-
Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity dropped by 28% since March, but experts urge caution
Even as the tricity logged a 28% drop in the monthly Covid-19 infections in April compared to March, health officials across the tricity have cautioned residents against lowering their guard. Among the three jurisdictions, Chandigarh remained the worst hit in terms of cases in April, with its tally standing at 140, followed by Mohali with 102 cases and Panchkula with 50.
-
Violation of disability rules: Probe marked against college principal in Himachal’s Kullu
The Himachal Pradesh disability commissioner has ordered an inquiry against the principal of a government college in Kullu, Roshan Lal, over alleged discrimination with visually impaired students during their exams, which was against the guidelines issued by the social justice and empowerment department. Ajai Srivastava, expert member of the state advisory board on disability and chairperson of Umang Foundation, had made a complaint against the principal about a week ago.
-
Mission Fal-Van: Army teams up with eco-warriors
I came across an interesting term 'FalVan' during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Battle of Longewala, which were held in Jaisalmer in December 2021. The enterprising mission is bringing about a green revolution across the country. To mark the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a new war memorial had been designed at Longewala, around 120km North-West of Jaisalmer. Environmentalist Radhika Anand who had been a part of the war memorial designing team also told me about Mission Fal-Van.
-
Congress to hold public rally in Shimla on May 5
After the organisational rejig in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is trying to bring its flock together and restoring unity in the party. The Congress' newly appointed Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on AICC's interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Pratibha also sidetracked the allegations of dynastic politics in the Congress. She also said that the AAP has no base in Himachal Pradesh.
