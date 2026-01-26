Chandigarh admn to honour 32 people on Republic Day

The UT Administration will be honouring 32 people for their outstanding services in various fields at the Republic Day function to be held at Parade Ground in Sector 17. The celebrations will begin at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, from 9 am onwards. (Getty Images)

UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad will present the awards.

For meritorious services, Dr Parmanand Gupta, professor and head, department of orthopaedics, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32; Dr Mrinalini C Kumar, senior medical officer, director health & family welfare; Neeraj, MTS, director health & family welfare; Mukesh Kapoor, senior assistant, UT Secretariat; Parveen Kumari, senior assistant, UT Secretariat; Yogesh Chander, clerk, local government and urban development; Dr Sheenu Gupta, consultant (planning), finance and planning officer; Narinder Kapoor, superintendent grade-I, Punjab Lok Bhawan; Deepak Bhatt, excise and taxation officer, Sumit Kumar Toor, junior engineer (civil), engineering department; Amrinder Singh, forest guard; Anil Kamboj, assistant controller (F&A), transport department; Jarnail Singh, Home Guard volunteer; Rajesh Kumar, assistant controller, F&A, Estate Office; Raj Kumar, sub-inspector (Enforcement), Estate Office; Vijay Kumar, senior assistant, deputy commissioner; Kiran Bala, TGT Hindi, GMSSS-26; Anju Verma Lakhani, lecturer, Government Polytechnic for Women, Sector 10-D; Rajesh Sharma, assistant controller (F&A), Chandigarh Housing Board; and Daya Ram, inspector, CHG, Director General of Police, will be honoured.

In the field of social service, Nitesh Sharma, Sector 109. Mohali; Dilpreet Kaur Sekhon, Sector 85, Mohali; Dr Balram K Gupta, Shivalik Enclave, Sector 13; Mohinder Pal Singh Chawla, Sector 15-B, Chandigarh; Ritu Chaudhary, Sector 16, Chandigarh; Aditi Aery, Sector 11, Panchkula; Sanjeev Chadha, Sector 21-B, Chandigarh; Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu, Sector 36-D, Chandigarh; and Laxmi Kant Tewari, Sector 38 West, Chandigarh, will be honoured.

In the field of sports, Mahit Sandhu, and Jiana Kumar, both Sector 38 West, Chandigarh, and in the field of public service, Dharam Vir Duggal, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, will be awarded.