Chandigarh adviser flags off march to mark Constitution Day

UT Advisor Rajeev Verma on Tuesday flagged off a padyatra themed ‘Mera Samvidhan, Mera Swabhiman’, commemorating Constitution Day. UT Advisor Rajeev Verma flagging off a padyatra themed ‘Mera Samvidhan, Mera Swabhiman’ on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The event, organised by the Chandigarh administration in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), ministry of youth affairs and sports, was held at BR Ambedkar Bhawan, Sector 37.

Addressing the gathering, Verma expressed pride in celebrating the adoption of the Indian Constitution and urged Chandigarh’s citizens to honour the vision of the founding fathers by embracing their constitutional rights, duties and laws.

District youth officer Sanjana Vatts explained that the padyatra is part of a year-long nationwide campaign initiated by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, led by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The event began with tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, followed by an art exhibition showcasing his life and contributions. The Padyatra started at BR Ambedkar Bhawan and concluded at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, engaging over 500 youth participants from Mera Yuva Bharat Volunteers, NYKS, NSS and educational institutions.

This event highlights the pivotal role of youth in promoting constitutional values, forming a key part of the 75th Constitution anniversary celebrations, and aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Celebrations held at UT secretariate and DC office

The Constitution Day was celebrated on Tuesday at UT secretariat, Sector 9, and deputy commissioner office, Sector 17 with senior officials and employees of all departments in attendance.

At the secretariat UT health secretary Ajay Chagti led in reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India along with the senior officials and the employees/staff of the administration. All vowed to uphold the constitutional values and principles.

At the DC office SDM South Khushpreet Kaur along with the families of freedom fighters, paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. Kaur led in reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India along with members of the Freedom Fighters Society and employees/staff of DC office, estate office and RLA.

Congress launches 60-day long ‘Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan’

As part of the Congress party’s nationwide campaign, the members of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress on Tuesday launched a 60-day long ‘Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan’ to mark Constitution Day.

The party plans to organise various programmes in the coming days to highlight the alleged attempts by the Central government to dilute and undermine the Constitution.

On Tuesday, party leaders gathered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan and paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, regarded as the father of the Constitution.

BJP pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Chandigarh The city BJP unit today organised a programme at the party office ‘Kamalam’, Sector 33 on Constitution Day commemorating the historic day of adoption of the Indian Constitution.

The programme was attended by party workers and leaders, and they paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, while addressing the gathering, highlighted the contribution of Dr Ambedkar to the Constitution and Indian democracy. He underlined the importance of the principles of equality, justice and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.