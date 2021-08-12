Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh adviser hears out grievances of councillors
Chandigarh adviser said the entry and exit points of the city must be well maintained. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh adviser hears out grievances of councillors

The adviser assured them that their demands will be fulfilled and directed departments concerned to work speedily and adhere to deadlines
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST

A meeting to address grievances and demands of councillors from wards 21 to 26 was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal.

It was attended by mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, UT home secretary Arun Gupta, UT finance secretary Vijay N Zade and councillors from wards 21 to 26 - Gurpreet Singh, Davesh Moudgil, Bharat Kumar, Anil Kumar Dubey, Jagtar Singh and Vinod Aggarwal.

Councillors raised demands regarding development-oriented projects in their wards. The adviser assured them that their demands will be fulfilled and directed departments concerned to work speedily and adhere to deadlines. Pal asked the departments to submit recommendation for completion of primary health centres/dispensaries, community centres, approach/link roads, traffic lights, sampark centres, bus queue shelters and bus stands among other projects. He added that the entry and exit points of the city must be well maintained.

He said that road and horticulture are the main features of the city’s landscape and their proper maintenance is the need of the hour. Hence, effective mechanism for fast execution of horticulture work in a planned manner must be worked out. He also directed that area XENs/SDOs/JEs of these wings shall be accountable in case of any lapse.

