Chandigarh: Air quality turns satisfactory again

The air quality index (AQI) which had shot past 100 and turned 'moderate' for the first time this season on Thursday is now again in the satisfactory category as per data from the Central pollution Control Board (CPCB) observatories. As per IMD officials, with winds gathering strength due to the incoming active Western Disturbance (WD) and the temperatures remaining relatively higher, it was expected that any pollutants would be scattered quickly due to weather conditions.

On Thursday, the AQI had crossed 100 at the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS). At 9 pm, it was 129 while on Friday, the AQI dropped to 52 at the same station at 6pm. The AQI was 69 at CAAQMS Sector 22 and 61 at CAAQMS Sector 25 at the same time.

AQI between 51-100 falls under the satisfactory category. This air can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people. It is where the AQI had remained before Dussehra, since monsoon had withdrawn from the region.

Meanwhile, there are chances of heavy rain and hail in the city on Sunday and Monday. The maximum temperature dropped from 35°C on Thursday to 34°C on Friday, one degree above normal. The minimum dropped from 24.1°C on Thursday to 23.4°C on Friday, three degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 26°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 22°C.