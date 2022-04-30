Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500.
The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
According to the anonymous complaint, last week, Avtar Singh, who is posted as traffic in-charge of the airport’s Zone 4, stopped three people in a car for violating traffic rules.
He brought the vehicle to the Airport police post and collected the car’s registration card, while informing the driver that a challan will be issued.
As the driver pleaded to be let off, the ASI demanded ₹500 in front of constable Jaskaran Singh. When the driver took out the money, one of the people present on the spot filmed the ASI while accepting the bribe and uploaded it on the anti-corruption helpline number.
After verification, police booked Avtar under Sections 7 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Airport police post and arrested him Friday. If proven, Section 7 entails imprisonment up to five years with fine, while a person held guilty under Section 13 (2) can be jailed for up to seven years with fine.
On April 25, a police constable posted at the Mohali Police Control Room (PCR) was also arrested for taking a ₹200 bribe from a taxi driver after setting up a fake naka in Kharar.
On April 19, the Vigilance Bureau had arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 after the complainant also approached the anti-corruption helpline. The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi, had demanded the bribe for helping the complainant land an instructor’s job at the institute.
Earlier on April 12, the bureau had arrested Devinder Kumar Sharma, a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), for accepting a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-dues certificate (NDC).
-
HPPERC to organise mega job fair on May 6 at Bahra University
The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission will organise a second mega job fair for all the higher education institutions, universities and colleges of Himachal Pradesh on May 6. The venue of this job fair would be Bahra University, Waknaghat. The first mega job fair was conducted at Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, on November 25, 2021. The range of the packages would vary from 3 to 6 LPA.
-
Youth killed, two friends injured as car veers off bridge in Mohali
In a freak accident, a 21-year-old youth was killed and a resident of Kailon village in Mohali district's two friends, Dharampreet Singh suffered serious injuries after their speeding car veered off a bridge in a bid to avoid hitting stray cattle in Phase 8B on Airport Road post Thursday midnight. He was pursuing hotel management from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran. His injured friends are Mandeep Singh, 21, of Jammu and Avneet Singh, 21, of Sirsa, Haryana.
-
24x7 water supply in Chandigarh: Originally left out, 13 villages to also be part of project
The 24x7 water supply project planned for Chandigarh will also cover the 13 villages that came under the municipal corporation's jurisdiction in December 2018, making the city the first in the country to offer round-the-clock water supply to all of its population. PIB on board, only FM nod left The Public Investment Board on Friday decided to recommend the 24x7 water supply project for approval of the Union finance minister.
-
More trouble for Bajwa Developers: CLU of 3.23 acres of Mohali project revoked by Punjab chief town planner
In more trouble for Bajwa Developers Private Limited, the Punjab chief town planner has revoked the change of land use issued for a portion of land that is part of its 139-acre residential project in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123. The decisions come a month after Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, and his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, were arrested for cheating two customers.
-
Panjab University bans protests outside V-C office, Student Centre
In further crackdown on protests, the Panjab University authorities have announced a designated protest venue on the campus, banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor's office and Student Centre. The new protest site has been earmarked at the ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus, according to an order by the PU registrar.
