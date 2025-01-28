Chandigarh: ASI booked as Sector-17 SHO’s 6-yr-old son dies in mishap

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh police has been booked after an inspector’s six-year-old son, who was cycling outside his house in Sector-46, died after being hit by the ASI’s speeding car on Sunday evening. Himanshu’s mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Sector 25 cremation ground on Monday. (iStock)

As per information, the victim, Himanshu, who is the son of inspector Rohit, the station house officer of Sector 17 police station, was riding his cycle around 5.45 pm when a speeding white WagonR, being driven by ASI Jaginder Singh, hit him fatally.

Nikhil Kumar, a local resident and eyewitness, along with the ASI, rushed Himanshu to the Sector-45 civil hospital, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for emergency care. Due to the severity of his injuries, the child was further referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Sector 12, where he was declared brought dead.

Kumar told the police that the ASI’s car was at high speed when it hit the child’s cycle from the left side.

ASI Jaginder Singh has been booked under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Himanshu’s mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Sector 25 cremation ground on Monday. The ceremony was attended by senior police officials who consoled the grieving family.