Chandigarh ASI recruitment: Impersonator hired to clear exam flunks

In a new twist to the UT ASI recruitment exam impersonation case, one of the two impersonators, who took the exam in place of the original candidate, flunked the examination.

The Chandigarh Police so far arrested four persons for impersonation during the Chandigarh ASI recruitment exam. (Representational image)

The Chandigarh Police had conducted the written examination for recruitment to 44 posts of ASI (executive) on August 27.

Impersonator Satish Kumar, 24, of Bajana village, Sonepat, was found appearing in place of Ashish Malik, a judo player and the son of a Haryana sub-inspector.

According to sources, Satish, who was residing in Delhi before his arrest, performed poorly.

He told the police that he had fixed the deal for ₹30 lakh with Ashish and already took ₹5 lakh in advance from him.

“Despite taking money from the candidate, impersonator Satish failed to clear the exam. The candidate not only lost his money, but also got booked in the case,” a cop said.

A local court granting interim bail to Asish recently asked him to join the probe, but he is yet to do so.

An investigator said that Asish would have to join the police investigation before his next date of hearing in the court.

The police are also looking into the role of Asish’s father. Posted at a police station in Sonepat, Asish’s father has been called to join the probe.

“Asish’s father is not an accused yet but there is a possibility that he also helped his son in providing financial support. We will soon verify the facts and take appropriate legal action if required,” an investigator said.

The UT Police so far arrested four persons for impersonation during the Chandigarh ASI recruitment exam.

Other than Satish, police have also arrested Dalbir Singh, 42, of Bajana Khurd, Sonepat, who had played the middleman. Dalbir had allegedly brokered a ₹30-lakh deal between them and was to get ₹2 lakh as commission.

Police had arrested Amit Kumar as he had appeared for the exam in place of candidate Anand Kumar of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The duo allegedly knew each other as they went to the same coaching institute in Delhi.

Anand, who has also been arrested, had allegedly offered ₹2 lakh to Amit for taking the ASI examination in Chandigarh on his behalf.

Moreover, investigators are also probing the role of an invigilator deployed at the exam centre.

The suspect is a primary government schoolteacher in Chandigarh and was deployed at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, the centre from where two impersonators were nabbed.

According to the sources, the suspect met Satish and Dalbir in the morning at the exam centre.

“The suspect, who was initially absconding, joined the investigation. We would verify if he knew them for long or met at the exam centre only and, accordingly, take legal action if required,” a police officer said.

All accused have been booked under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 36 police station.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikhil Sharma Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.