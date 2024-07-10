Chandigarh: ASI who let off fraud accused for ‘snack & beer’ break denied bail

A local court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of Chandigarh Police ASI who was arrested on May 1 for letting off an immigration fraud accused for a “beer and snack break” on the day he was to be produced in court. Additional public prosecutor JP Singh strongly opposed the bail plea of the accused. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Responsible for producing the accused, Devinder Singh Gill, in court, ASI Jasbir Singh had allowed him to leave for lunch at a Kharar hotel along with another person for over 90 minutes.

Later in the evening, the ASI and the person who lunched with Devinder were booked under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The ASI, then posted at the Police Lines, was subsequently arrested.

Additional public prosecutor JP Singh strongly opposed the bail plea of the accused.

Dismissing the plea, the court of additional sessions judge Harpreet Kaur stated, “Allegations against the applicant-accused are that he brought the accused Davinder Gill (prisoner) from Burail jail, Chandigarh, in his private vehicle to produce him before the court and after producing him before the court, he had left him free to enjoy against some reward and in the evening, he took him along with him and lodged him in the jail. Undoubtedly, allegations against the applicant-accused are grave and serious in nature.”

The court added that the applicant was seeking relief of bail on account of false implication. The plea of false implication of the accused was subject matter of trial and cannot be adjudicated at stage of deciding the bail application.

Though challan had been filed in the present case, it was in its initial stage. Therefore, in such circumstances, the apprehension of prosecution that if the applicant-accused was released on bail, he may hamper the trial and influence the unexamined complainant and witnesses could not be overruled, added the court.

“In the light of aforesaid discussion and in view of peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, the present regular bail application stands dismissed,” the court held.