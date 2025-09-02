Chandigarh: At city’s girls colleges, hostel-entry timings a major poll issue

As Panjab University’s student elections draw near, the demand for increased timings in girls’ hostel facilities across city colleges is once again gaining momentum on campus, with student parties echoing the issue. Now, with student council elections approaching, many student parties are pushing for uniform timings for both girls and boys in city colleges and have included these demands in their manifestos. (HT File)

In 2018, the girls’ hostels inside the PU campus were opened 24/7 following a strong student movement led by Kanupriya, the university’s first-ever female president of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC).

While the hostels inside the PU campus remain open 24 hours, colleges in the city still have strict timing rules for girls’ hostels, many colleges restricting the exit by 6 pm. Students say they are not allowed to leave their hostels or move around the campus after this time. Students allege that these restrictions apply only to girls’ hostels, raising concerns about gender equality, as boys do not face similar rules.

Now, with student council elections approaching, many student parties are pushing for uniform timings for both girls and boys in city colleges and have included these demands in their manifestos.

Jaspreet Kaur, a first-year BA student contesting for the post of president from Pal Phalwan Student Organisation (PPSO) at DAV college, has demanded equal hostel timings for both girls and boys. She said she is committed to gender equality and has promised uniform hostel rules in her manifesto.

Echoing this view, Aaryan, a first-year BSc student contesting for the vice-president post from Hindustan Student Association (HSA) in DAV College, said, “Girl students have long been demanding extended hostel timings. There is no reason why hostel rules should not be the same for both genders.”

There are more than 40,000 students enrolled across the city’s 12 colleges, and half of these are girls’ colleges. All six girls’ colleges, along with DAV, Sector 10; SD College, Sector 32; Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, and Government College Of Commerce & Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50, which are co-ed colleges, offer hostel facilities.

At Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG) Sector 11, hostel timings require girls to return by 6 pm, while at PGGCG-42, the curfew is 6.30 pm. In DAV College, Sector 10, girls must be back in their hostel by 8 pm, whereas boys have until 10 pm.

Gaganpreet, a third-year BA student contesting for the presidential post from United Students Front at PGGCG-42, is demanding permission for outings on gazetted holidays.

She said, “College authorities should at least allow students to go out on gazetted holidays. Hostelers are only allowed outside on Wednesdays and Sundays. Students are not even permitted to roam their own campus after 6 pm.”

In SD College, Sector 32, girls are required to return to their hostels by 7.30 pm, while the curfew time for boys is 9 pm. Bhavya, the presidential candidate from Students organisation of India (SOI) in SD College, said, “Till 8 pm, even parents usually do not object to outings. Girls should at least be allowed to return to their hostels by 8 pm”

At PGGC-11, girls must be inside by 6.30 pm, while boys are allowed till 9 pm. Sachin, the presidential candidate from Hindustan Student Association (HSA) in PGGC-11, questioned, “When PU girls’ hostels can remain open 24/7, then why not the college hostels? Every student has the right to equality, and we are going to press for the same hostel timings for both girls and boys.”

In MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, the curfew time for girls is 6 pm. Earlier, hostel residents were allowed to step out of campus daily and return by 6 pm, but after the recent India-Pakistan tensions in May, outings have been restricted to alternate days.

Commenting on the issue, PGGC-11 principal JK Sehgal said, “We did not feel such a requirement earlier. Only during election time does the issue of girls’ hostel timings get highlighted. We have to also keep in mind the wishes of parents.”

Anita Kausha, principal of PGGCG-42, added, “These rules are framed keeping in view the safety and security of girls and have been followed for a long time. PGGCG-11 and PGGCG-42 are designated girls’ colleges. I cannot comment on the rules in private colleges.”