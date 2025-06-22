Chandigarh: At PGIMER’s new OPD canteen, patients fleeced with impunity

At the sole canteen of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) new OPD building, patients and their attendants are routinely overcharged. A patient was charged for cold drink even though he hadn’t ordered it. (HT Photo)

For most patients visiting the canteen, especially those from outside the city, it is their first meal of the day as they are often asked to come on empty stomach for blood tests. For others, they are often too tired or sick to object to the fleecing. And it is this vulnerability that the canteen staff seem to be exploiting.

Case in point: A patient was made to pay ₹220 for two thalis that he had ordered. On inspecting the receipt, he found that he was charged ₹180 for the two meals and ₹40 for two cold drinks. This even as he had not placed an order for a cold drink.

Another woman found that her bill mentioned three items: a meal costing ₹60, a mini meal for ₹30 and juice for ₹20. When she told the person manning the counter that she needed only one meal, she was told the meal was for one meal only.

A patient, who had come for treatment of varicose vein, said, “I know they are overcharging us. But who has time to complain or argue with them? Everyone is in a hurry here.”

The new OPD building sees a daily footfall of around 10,000 patients. The canteen, the only one for the building, is located on the first floor and is open from 7 am to 5pm.

Some items mentioned on the rate list – samosa, patty, noodles, are not even offered. Unlisted items, however, are being sold with impunity – sweet lime juice for ₹70 and dosa for ₹90.

A daily wage labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who had come for his 60-year-old mother’s treatment, said, “The food at the canteen is very costly but I don’t know of any other place nearby. So, we have no option but to spend over ₹150 a day on meals.”

According to PGI rules, canteen operators must also maintain a complaint register in full view of customers. No such register was found during visits. Each failure to maintain it carries a separate ₹5,000 penalty. If caught overcharging, each offence will invite a penalty of ₹10,000. However, no fines or corrective actions have yet been taken by the PGI administration yet.

When contacted, contractor Dheeraj Dhawan claimed, “The meal is being offered for ₹60. People often order juice or extras, so we provide combo packs. If someone asks for a meal only, they get it at the listed rate.”

PGIMER’s medical superintendent and official spokesperson, Prof. Vipin Kaushal said, “We observed some violations during an inspection. We have asked the vendor for an explanation. After giving him a fair chance to put his side forward, he will be penalised for the violations, as per terms and conditions of the licence deed.”

The canteen was allotted to Dhawan after PGI issued an e-tender for the New OPD cafeteria in November 2024. The allocation process concluded in December.