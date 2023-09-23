Chandigarh bags five awards at PCRI conclave

The Chandigarh chapter of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) bagged a total of five awards at the 17th Global Communication Conclave organised in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday. Members of the Chandigarh chapter of the Public Relations Council of India after receiving the awards in Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

Organised by the PRCI in association with Public Relations Society, Delhi, the conclave was attended by over 350 representatives from various fields.

Renuka Salwan, former director, PR, Panjab University, received the KN Ashok Memorial Award in Chanakya series.

National Award-winning filmmaker Ojaswee Sharma bagged Communicator of the Year (Film), while PR practitioner Ritu Nag received Chanakya Award for Corporate Branding.

The Chandigarh chapter also won for the Best YCC Activities and the award for Active YCC chapters under Chandigarh chapter of PRCI.

The Chandigarh chapter was represented by Vivek Atrey, north-zone chairman in the national executive of PRCI; Rupesh Kumar Singh, chairman, PRCI, Chandigarh; CJ Singh, senior vice-president and Renuka Salwan, vice-president, north, PRCI; Ojaswee Sharma and Ritu Nag.

