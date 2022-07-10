Chandigarh belongs to Punjab, why is CM Bhagwant Mann begging for space: Opposition

With Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday announcing the setting up of an additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Saturday demanded similar allotment to his state, a move that evoked severe criticism from opposition leaders.

Mann had tweeted, “I appeal to the central government to allot land in Chandigarh for our Punjab to form its own Vidhan Sabha on the pattern of Haryana. There has been a long-standing demand that the Punjab & Haryana high court be separated. Centre should also provide land for the same in Chandigarh.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was shocked to see the CM of Punjab issuing such statements. “The entire city (Chandigarh) belongs to Punjab and the CM is begging for a little space on our own land. How can a CM of Punjab speak the language of Haryana? Is Bhagwant Mann really so unaware of the history of his own state, seeped in struggle and martyrdom by our people for securing justice on Chandigarh and other areas where Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular have been brazenly discriminated against?,” he said.

Sukhbir further added, “I am surprised that he calls himself the CM of Punjab even after surrendering the claim of his own state on Chandigarh, forgetting the sentiments and countless sacrifices by our people on one of the most critical and emotional issues.”

The SAD chief said it seems that a deep conspiracy is at work to rob Punjab of its legitimate rights and claims on crucial issues including Chandigarh, and the Punjab CM has become a willing tool to this conspiracy.

“What a coincidence that Union home minister Amit Shah, haryana chief minister Manoihar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are issuing identical statements on Chandigarh at the same time! Would you blame Punjabis for seeing an anti-Punjab conspiracy in these statements?” said Sukhbir.

“The Centre has no right to allot even an inch of Chandigarh to Haryana as the city belongs entirely, exclusively and inalienably to Punjab and its status as a Union Territory is a strictly temporary arrangement pending its transfer to Punjab.”

Congress expresses shock over Mann’s reaction

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also strongly opposed the Union home ministry’s reported move to provide land for construction of Haryana Vidhan Sabha building in Chandigarh. He also criticised the Punjab government for supporting the move.

Reacting to the development, Warring asserted that Chandigarh exclusively belongs to Punjab and it is its capital. There is no point in providing land for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Punjab’s capital, he said, while adding, this is in contravention to the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, as well as subsequent Rajiv Longowal Accord that reaffirms Punjab’s exclusive right over Chandigarh.

The PCC president expressed shock over the response of the Punjab government to this development.

Referring to CM Mann’s statement, he asked, why does Punjab, at first place, need to construct another Vidhan Sabha building when there is an iconic building already in existence and which belongs to Punjab.

He further pointed out, “Haryana has already accepted that it has no right over the existing Vidhan Sabha building in the Capital Complex. Surprisingly, the Punjab government with its demand for land to construct a new Vidhan Sabha building has knowingly or unknowingly tried to forfeit its right over the existing building.”