Chandigarh: Biker rams into pedestrian, both die

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2024 09:00 AM IST

A case under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Sector 19 police station against the biker

Two persons were killed in a road mishap at the Sector 20/30 light point, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where both succumbed to their injuries. (HT)
According to police, a pedestrian died after being hit by a biker who was also killed as he fell off the vehicle suffering extensive head injuries.

The duo was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where both succumbed to their injuries.

The pedestrian, identified as Ashwani Kumar, 35, was a resident of Burail, Sector 45, while the motorcyclist was identified as Sawan Kumar, 21, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas.

A case under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Sector 19 police station against Sawan Kumar.

Police said the pedestrian was employed at a shop in Sector 21 and the motorcyclistalso did some menial jobs in Sector 20.

