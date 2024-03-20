Chandigarh: Biker rams into pedestrian, both die

Two persons were killed in a road mishap at the Sector 20/30 light point, police said on Tuesday. The duo was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where both succumbed to their injuries. (HT)

According to police, a pedestrian died after being hit by a biker who was also killed as he fell off the vehicle suffering extensive head injuries.

The pedestrian, identified as Ashwani Kumar, 35, was a resident of Burail, Sector 45, while the motorcyclist was identified as Sawan Kumar, 21, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas.

A case under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Sector 19 police station against Sawan Kumar.

Police said the pedestrian was employed at a shop in Sector 21 and the motorcyclistalso did some menial jobs in Sector 20.