Chandigarh blackout: Talks on between administration, power employees’ union

After nearly 36 hours since the power outage in Chandigarh due to the employees’ strike against privatisation, electricity supply was partially restored on Wednesday morning in the Union Territory, which is also the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

A UT official said, “The power supply will be restored in all areas by Wednesday evening. If the union officially withdraws the strike and employees return to work, then we will be able to restore it by afternoon.”

A meeting of the administration and union leaders is on to resolve the issue.

Power supply was restored in parts of Sectors 33-B, 40-B, 44-A and 22-B at 8am, but most residents in the rest of the city remained without electricity for the second consecutive day of the strike called by the UT Powermen’s Union.

Residents of Sector 46-A, Sector-38 West, parts of Sector 36, 40, 45 and Manimajra remained without power ever since the strike started on Monday midnight. Parts of Sector 48, where electricity had been restored during the day on Tuesday, faced power disruption on Tuesday night as the city witnessed high-velocity winds with light rain in the night.

Residents complained of irregular supply even after power was restored after 30 hours. Many said that calls went unanswered at most of the complaint centres.

On Tuesday night, the UT Administration requisitioned personnel from the Military Engineering Service (MES) of the army’s Western Command Headquarters in Chandimandir to assist it in restoring for the supply.

The administration imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to force employees to return to work. Some members of the UT Powermen’s Union were detained, too. Thereafter, union general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi released a video, requesting the employees to return to work as he claimed that the administration had assured them that privatisation will be done after the Punjab and Haryana high court verdict on a union’s case pending in the court.

