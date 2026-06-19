Chandigarh braces for stormy spell this weekend

The city is likely to witness a relatively cooler spell over the coming days, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected to keep temperatures in check. The changing weather pattern indicates a gradual easing of heat conditions and onset of monsoon, with intermittent storm activity likely to dominate Chandigarh’s weather in the coming days. (HT Photo for representation)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Friday and the weekend, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts occasionally going higher, at isolated places.

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C, marginally higher than Thursday’s 38.3°C. The minimum temperature remained unchanged at 25.5°C on both days.

Despite the slight rise in the daytime temperature, weather conditions are expected to become more favourable over the next few days. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to fall to around 37°C and may further drop to 36°C by next week. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 26°C and 27°C during the period.

The anticipated thunderstorm activity, accompanied by lightning and strong winds, is expected to provide relief from the prevailing heat. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorm episodes, especially in open areas, and secure loose outdoor objects that may be affected by strong winds.

The changing weather pattern indicates a gradual easing of heat conditions and onset of monsoon, with intermittent storm activity likely to dominate Chandigarh’s weather in the coming days.