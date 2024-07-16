Chandigarh: Brawl over snacks led to Mauli Jagran youth’s murder, 2 held

The UT police have arrested two persons for the murder of a 26-year-old youth near a community centre in Mauli Jagran late night on July 11. After scrutiny of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in the area and questioning of the guests and staff of the community centre in Mauli Jagran, police zeroed in on accused Vishal and Rinku, both labourers. (HT Photo)

The case was registered under Sections 103 (1) (murder) and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mauli Jagran police station. A brawl over supplying snacks had taken place among some youths drinking outside the wedding venue, which had allegedly led to the murder.

Complainant Sohan Lal had told the police that on July 11, he, along with his family, had gone to attend the wedding of his neighbour at a community centre in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

Around 11.45pm, he heard some noise outside the community centre. He rushed outside and found his nephew Vedpal lying injured near a tree.

Bleeding profusely, Vedpal told him that he had been stabbed by an unidentified person. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Later, the complainant found out that another youth, later identified as Monty, was also injured in the brawl and had subsequently succumbed to his injuries. His nephew, meanwhile, continues to be in a critical state.

After scrutiny of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in the area and questioning of the guests and staff of the community centre, police zeroed in on accused Vishal and Rinku, both labourers.

During interrogation, they revealed that on the day of the incident, Monty had been drinking at a wine shop in Vikas Nagar. He later reached the community centre, where he saw Vedpal’s friends handing over snacks and drinks over the boundary wall of the community centre. When Monty asked the group to hand over some snacks and drinks to him, they refused, leading to a brawl.

In a fit of aggression, Monty stabbed Vedpal with a knife. Seeing Vedpal, injured, Rinku and Vishal, who were on the other side of the wall jumped outside and beat Monty. The duo stabbed him with the same knife, resulting in his death.