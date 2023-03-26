Chandigarh: Burail resident held for stabbing neighbour

Police on Friday arrested a 43-year-old man for stabbing his neighbour in drunken stupor in Burail. Locals gathered at the spot and informed the Chandigarh Police, following which the accused was handed over to the cops. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Govind, a resident of Burail.

The victim, Lalit Kumar, a native of Bihar and currently residing in a rented accommodation in Burail, told the police that he was standing outside his house with his friend Ashok, who lives in an adjacent room, around 1 pm on Friday.

“While we both were talking, Govind, who lives in the same building, arrived there in an inebriated condition. Without any provocation, he started passing comments and hurling abuses. When I confronted him, he beat me up, before Ashok and I took him to his room,” said Lalit, a labourer.

But Govind came out of his room again and attacked him with a knife, injuring his shoulder. Govind tried to flee after threatening him of dire consequences, but Ashok managed to nab him and locked him up inside a toilet, Lalit alleged.

Locals gathered at the spot and informed the police, following which the accused was handed over to the police.

Police said Lalit was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where he underwent treatment.

The accused was booked under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station. He was later bailed out.