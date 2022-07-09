Chandigarh Carmel Convent tragedy: Bus attendant continues to be critical, 3 other students stable

The woman bus attendant, who was injured along with 18 students of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, when a large portion of a peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the Chandigarh administration, fell on them on Friday, is still critical and undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The three other students admitted at PGIMER and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, at present, are said to be stable and recovering.

A total of four victims were referred to the advanced trauma centre at PGIMER following the incident, including Heerakshi, 16, a Class 10 student, who was brought dead.

“Bus attendant Sheela, 40, is critical. After slipping into coma, she was put on ventilator and is still critical. The woman has suffered head injuries,” said Dr Vipin Kaushal, medical superintendent, PGI.

Another student, Ishita, 15, suffered multiple injuries. “Her hand was badly fractured and doctors had to amputate her arm. She is out of danger and recovering.”

Another girl getting treatment at PGI, Sejal, 16, has suffered spinal injuries. “She is stable and recovering. Her spine got fractured,” Dr Kaushal said.

At GMSH-16, a student, Prisha, was kept under observation after she suffered hip fracture. “The team of doctors is still monitoring her health. No surgery has been performed as of now,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services.

The other seven students admitted at GMSH-16 were discharged, while six students who were taken to Fortis Hospital and Mukat hospitals were discharged on Friday evening.

The school authorities said that the incident took place around 11.30am when the recess was about to end. Some students were either sitting or playing in an open area near Gate Number 2 of the school when a portion of the tree came crashing down on them.

The peepal, which was declared a heritage tree by the Chandigarh administration, is stated to be 250 years old and 70 feet tall.

Carmel Convent, an all-girls school and one of the oldest educational institutions in Chandigarh, termed it a major natural disaster.

Heerakshi’s funeral was conducted at the cremation ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

Heerakshi’s parents Pankaj Kumar and Daman, who were in Shimla, reached PGIMER by evening along with relatives and were inconsolable. Her father is a caterer and runs a sweet shop in Sector 35.