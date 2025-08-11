Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Cash, dairy products stolen from Verka booth in Sector 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 07:10 am IST

Items reported stolen include eight 1kg packets of Verka desi ghee, three boxes of Pio milk, one box of sweet lassi, chocolates worth about ₹15,000, and ₹3,500 in cash

Burglars targeted a Verka Booth in Sector 28C and decamped with cash, dairy products and chocolates worth several thousand rupees.

A case has been registered against unknown persons. (Sourced)
A case has been registered against unknown persons. (Sourced)

Booth owner Khem Raj, 53, a resident of Sector 28D, told police he had shut the shop around 8.30pm on Friday. “When I returned at 5:15 am the next day, I found three chairs that were inside the booth lying outside and the lock broken,” Khem Raj said.

Items reported stolen include eight 1kg packets of Verka desi ghee, three boxes of Pio milk, one box of sweet lassi, chocolates worth about 15,000, and 3,500 in cash.

A case has been registered against unknown persons and police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to trace the suspects.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Cash, dairy products stolen from Verka booth in Sector 28
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On