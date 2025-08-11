Chandigarh: Cash, dairy products stolen from Verka booth in Sector 28

Burglars targeted a Verka Booth in Sector 28C and decamped with cash, dairy products and chocolates worth several thousand rupees. A case has been registered against unknown persons. (Sourced)

Booth owner Khem Raj, 53, a resident of Sector 28D, told police he had shut the shop around 8.30pm on Friday. “When I returned at 5:15 am the next day, I found three chairs that were inside the booth lying outside and the lock broken,” Khem Raj said.

Items reported stolen include eight 1kg packets of Verka desi ghee, three boxes of Pio milk, one box of sweet lassi, chocolates worth about ₹15,000, and ₹3,500 in cash.

A case has been registered against unknown persons and police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to trace the suspects.